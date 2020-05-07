

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks have shown a strong move to the upside in morning trading on Thursday following the mixed performance seen in the previous session. The major averages have all climbed firmly into positive territory after ending Wednesday's trading on opposite sides of the unchanged line.



Currently, the major averages are off their best levels of the day but holding on to strong gains. The Dow is up 324.87 points or 1.4 percent at 23,989.51, the Nasdaq is up 109.12 points or 1.2 percent at 8,963.51 and the S&P 500 is up 40.31 points or 1.4 percent at 2,888.73.



The strength on Wall Street comes amid continued optimism about the U.S. economy at least partially reopening in the near future.



News that a coronavirus vaccine being developed by Moderna (MRNA) has been given FDA approval for a phase 2 trial has added to the positive sentiment.



Traders are also digesting data from the Labor Department showing a continued decrease in the number of new claims for unemployment benefits.



The report said initial jobless claims dropped to 3.169 million, a decrease of 677,000 from the previous week's revised level of 3.846 million.



Jobless claims have declined steadily since hitting a record high of 6.867 million in the week ended March 28th, although the total number of new claims since the coronavirus-induced shutdown has now reached 33.5 million.



On Friday, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched report on the employment situation in the month of April.



Employment is expected to plunge by approximately 22 million jobs in April, driving the unemployment rate up to 14.0 percent.



Financial stocks are turning in some of the market's best performances in morning trading, with the NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index and the KBW Bank Index jumping by 4.9 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively.



Substantial strength is also visible among energy stocks, which are moving sharply higher along with the price of crude oil. Crude for June delivery is jumping $1.64 to $25.63 a barrel.



Reflecting the strength in the energy sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index is up by 3.1 percent, the NYSE Arca Oil Index is up by 3 percent and the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index is up by 2.7 percent.



Steel, housing and networking stocks are also seeing considerable strength on the day, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.3 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid by 0.7 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has surged up by 1.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 1.1 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 1 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are regaining ground following the drop seen in the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 3.4 basis points at 0.677 percent.



