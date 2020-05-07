

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After a lull in coronavirus-related death toll in the United States since the beginning of this month, the country recorded nearly 2,000 deaths in the past 24 hours.



Daily death toll has been moving around 1000 since May 1, but it rose to the 2000 range for the third day in a row. On Wednesday, 1,949 people died of the killer disease in the U.S.



The new surge in casualties brought the total number of deaths to more than 73,000.



A total of 1,228,609 cases and 73,431 Covid-19 related deaths were recorded in the U.S., as per latest data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. This makes up nearly one third of the global cases, and more than one-fourth of people died of the pandemic worldwide.



The worldwide Covid-19 death toll is now above 264,000.



Of all the infections reported in the U.S., 323,978 are in New York, the epicenter of the deadly virus in the country. The number of casualties reached 25,623 in the state, as of John Hopkins' 10:00 a.m. ET update on Thursday.



New Jersey (8549 deaths and 131890 infections), Michigan (4256 deaths, 45179 infections), Massachusetts (4420 deaths and 72025 infections), Louisiana (2167 deaths, 30399 infections), Illinois (2974 death, 68232 infections), Pennsylvania (3345 deaths, 54800 infections), California (2464 deaths, 60616 infections) Connecticut (2718 deaths, 30995 infections), Florida (1539 deaths, 38002).



Meanwhile, reflecting the bleak picture of unemployment in the country, the latest data released by the Department of Labor Thursday shows that more than 33 million Americans have filed for jobless claims since the coronavirus pandemic hit the nation.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken