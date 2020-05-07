Get in touch with Quantzig's analytics experts for comprehensive insights

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent engagement which examines the role of prescriptive analytics in the insurance industry. This success story offers comprehensive insights into how Quantzig helped a freight transportation company to gain prescriptive insights into data that provided a direction to improve their future capital investments and maximize key business metrics. The solution not only helped them optimize their supply chain operations but also enabled them to enhance operational efficiency.

Key Questions Answered

1. How can prescriptive analytics help curtail operational risks?

2. How can prescriptive analytics help increase operational efficiency?

3. How can prescriptive analytics help maximize profits?

The case study aligns perfectly with Quantzig's commitment to helping its clients ensure business continuity by delivering cutting-edge analytics solutions that keep businesses running while equipping them to thrive in the new normal.

According to Quantzig's prescriptive analytics experts, "Our prescriptive analytics solutions offer personalized recommendations to help your organization achieve business goals."

The hype surrounding big data and prescriptive analytics make it difficult for organizations to sift through massive datasets and marketing noise to make the right business decisions. Hence players in the freight transportation industry need to partner with analytic service providers that have a clear understanding of the analytic tools along with the expertise to develop appropriate prediction models. In this scenario, the client a leading freight transportation services provider found itself at crossroads when the physical structure of the transportation industry's supply chain transformed as a result of rapid digitization.

How Prescriptive Analytics Helped the Freight Transportation Firm

1: Minimized operational risks with data-driven decisions

2: Optimized processes to maximize profits

3: Increased operational efficiency by 15%

Our mission, in this case, was to provide a direction to improve their future capital investments and maximize key business metrics. By leveraging prescriptive analytics, the freight transportation industry client was able to combine descriptive and predictive data to determine the consequences of different choices of action. Read the complete success story for comprehensive insights: https://bit.ly/3ceLWfR

