The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, May 7
|The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 06 May 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Premier Miton Asset Management Limited, is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 06 May 2020 86.11p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 84.95p per ordinary share
07 May 2020
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken