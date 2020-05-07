

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - At a White House news conference on Wednesday, President Donald Trump described the coronavirus pandemic as the 'worst attack' ever on the United States.



'This is worse than Pearl Harbor, this is worse than the World Trade Center. There's never been an attack like this,' he told reporters.



Trump repeated pointing finger at China over the killer disease's global spread.



'And it should have never happened. Could've been stopped at the source. Could've been stopped in China. It should've been stopped right at the source. And it wasn't.'



Trump said he views 'the invisible enemy', the phrase he uses to describe the pandemic, 'like a war.'



In a major turnaround in 24 hours, Trump said the White House coronavirus task force would continue indefinitely.



Meanwhile, the C.D.C. reported that at least 2,000 prison employees and nearly 5,000 prisoners in the U.S. have contracted the coronavirus.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

