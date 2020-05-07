Regulatory News:

Axway (Paris:AXW):

Given the current context of the COVID-19 pandemic and in application of the emergency measures adopted by the French government, the 2020 Combined General Meeting of 3 June 2020 will be held in closed session at the Company's registered office in Annecy, France, in the absence of shareholders. Initially scheduled for 2.30 pm, the Combined General Meeting will be held at 4.00 pm to take into account the organisational requirements related to the closed session.

No admission cards will be issued, and it will not be possible to ask questions or amend or propose new resolutions during the meeting.

Axway therefore recommends that shareholders exercise their rights online using the VOTACCESS secure voting platform, or by post using the voting form provided for this purpose. Shareholders can still give a proxy to the Chairman or be represented by a third party.

As the Combined General Meeting will be held in closed session, it will not be possible to ask questions, amend resolutions or propose new resolutions during the meeting. Shareholders retain the possibility to ask questions prior to the meeting. In view of possible disruptions in postal delivery, shareholders are invited to use the dedicated General Meeting email address: assembleegenerale@axway.com.

All information relating to Axway's 2020 Combined General Meeting, including a presentation from the Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Donovan, will be available on the Company's website within the legal timeframe, in the Investors section on the Shareholders' Meetings page: https://investors.axway.com/en/shareholders-and-investors/shareholders-meeting

At the end of the Meeting, the presentation and recording of the meeting will be made available on the Shareholders' Meetings page of Axway's Investor Relations website.

