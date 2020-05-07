Erytech Pharma S.A.: Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital - April 30, 2020

LYON, France, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Lyon - France
Listing markets:
Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment C - ISIN Code: FR0011471135- Symbol: ERYP) &
Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol: ERYP)
Website: www.erytech.com
|Date
|Total of shares composing the share capital
|Total of brut (1) voting rights
|
Total of net (2) voting rights
|December 31,2019
|17 940 035
|19 534 014
|19 531 514
|January 31, 2020
|17 940 035
|19 534 260
|19 531 760
|February 29, 2020
|17 940 035
|19 534 260
|19 531 760
|March 31, 2020
|17 940 035
|19 536 736
|19 534 236
|April 30, 2020
|17 940 035
|19 536 806
|19 534 306
|(1)
|Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
|(2)
|Without treasury shares.
