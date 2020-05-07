

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook on Wednesday announced the first members of its new Oversight Board, which will make final decisions about what content should be allowed or removed from Facebook and Instagram, even if the company or Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg disagree.



The Oversight Board represents a new model of content moderation for Facebook as well as Instagram. It will exercise independent judgment over some of the most difficult and significant content decisions, Facebook said in a blog post.



Facebook has frequently come under heavy criticism for high-profile content moderation issues.



The social media giant noted that its board's first twenty members have lived in over 27 countries and speak at least 29 languages, thus bringing different perspectives and expertise. The board, which currently has four Co-Chairs and 16 other members, will grow to 40 members over a period of time.



The Board will review whether the content is consistent with Facebook and Instagram's policies and values, with a commitment to upholding freedom of expression within the framework of international norms of human rights. It will focus on content issues such as hate speech, harassment, and people's safety.



'For our part, Facebook will implement the board's decisions unless doing so could violate the law, and will respond constructively and in good faith to policy guidance put forth by the board,' Facebook said.



The members of the Oversight Board include journalists, human rights advocates, lawyers, and other academics.



Some of the notable members are Andras Sajo, a former judge and VP of the European Court of Human Rights, Alan Rusbridger, former Editor-in-Chief of the Guardian newspaper, Emi Palmor, former director-general of the Israeli Ministry of Justice, and and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Tawakkol Karman.



One of the four co-chairs is Helle Thorning-Schmidt, a former prime minister of Denmark.



When the board begins to hear cases later this year, it will focus on cases where their content was removed by Facebook. Over the following months, the board will add the opportunity to review appeals from users who want Facebook to remove content.



The Board can also review content referred to it by Facebook. This could include a decision on the content on Facebook or Instagram, or on advertising. The Board will also be able to make policy recommendations to Facebook based on the case decisions.



