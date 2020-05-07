Change in company's own shares

HELSINKI, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
CITYCON OYJ
Stock Exchange Announcement
7.5.2020 at 18:35 hrs
REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES
Date:
7.5.2020
Exchange transaction:
Buy
Share class
CTY1S
Amount, shares
2 000
Average price/share, EUR
5,854
Total price, EUR
11 708,00
The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after the completion of transactions: 2000 shares.
On behalf of Citycon Corporation
EVLI BANK PLC
Pasi Väisänen
Further Enquiries:
Laura Jauhiainen
IR Director
Tel. +358-(0)-40-823-9497
laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com
