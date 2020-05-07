Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.05.2020
Exklusiv-Interview: Ist das der Beginn einer weiteren großen Erfolgsstory?
07.05.2020 | 18:10
Change in company's own shares

HELSINKI, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

CITYCON OYJ

Stock Exchange Announcement

7.5.2020 at 18:35 hrs




REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES




Date:

7.5.2020

Exchange transaction:

Buy



Share class

CTY1S

Amount, shares

2 000

Average price/share, EUR

5,854

Total price, EUR

11 708,00



The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after the completion of transactions: 2000 shares.




On behalf of Citycon Corporation




EVLI BANK PLC

Pasi Väisänen









Further Enquiries:




Laura Jauhiainen

IR Director


Tel. +358-(0)-40-823-9497

laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com






This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/change-in-company-s-own-shares,c3106480

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/13399/3106480/8b813ce3c5d1a6da.xlsx

CTY1S FH 7 5 2020

