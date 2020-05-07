Balanced Biotech Inc. Adds Point-of-Care Diagnostics to its Pipeline

COLUMBUS, OH and DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2020 / Balanced Biotech Inc., a privately held life science company, and Allogen Biotech, a privately held, Dublin-based clinical diagnostics company, today announced the NA licensure of a range of cutting-edge, point-of-care diagnostics to Balanced Biotech.

Under the terms of the agreement, Balanced Biotech has been granted an exclusive, royalty-bearing right and license to a variety of patented diagnostic technologies. Balanced Biotech intends to pursue development, FDA clearance and commercialization of these technologies, and is entertaining partnerships to maximize the commercial potential of these devices: DAT-X, ARM-B, and Billiún.

DAT-X is used for the detection and concentration measurement of small molecules, proteins, viral, bacterial cells and spores in humans or animals depending on the requirements of the manufacturer and can be set up to test for COVID-19. DAT-X offers 5 to 7-minute point of care testing for doctors' office, hospitals, urgent care, veterinary clinics and field testing. DAT-X has smart and easy visual interpretation with no special equipment needed.

ARM-B (Allergy Registration Microarray Biosensor) represents a leap in allergy diagnostics since "skin prick" tests. The test is performed either by a clinician or at home using a micro-needle array placed on the skin. Each micro-needle represents a single allergen. The detection processes involves measuring an immuno-response which is digitized and analyzed using a reader or Smartphone. ARM-B can be used for either human or animal allergy testing.

Billiún is a high accuracy, multi-parameter digital water test for use at the point of consumption. When placed in a sample of water, Billiún measures several water quality parameters, transmits the data to a smartphone and is collated by the consumers' water utility. This allows the water company to perform high-level data mapping on potable water and offer improved water supply service.

"Our partnership with an innovative and consumer focused company like Allogen Biotech represents a successful collaboration between two businesses who aim to take connected mobility to a whole new level."

About Balanced Biotech

Balanced Biotech's vision is to transform how the world approaches the treatment of acute and life-threatening disease by utilizing a cutting-edge game changing transdermal drug delivery application. . Our Patented proprietary carriers of active substances can also be used as a transport system for commonly used oncological, anti-inflammatory, analgesic drugs and many more, increasing their targeted effects by up to 10 times, reducing the drug dose by 10 times and radically minimizing the side effects of therapy.

At Balanced Biotech we want to share knowledge, experience and profits through collaborations and partnerships. If you are interested in learning more about any of our products or Balanced Biotech please email ray@balancedbiotech.com or visit www.balancebiotech.com.

About Allogen Biotech

At Allogen Biotech we are a talented group of entrepreneurs and bioengineers with groundbreaking ideas and technologies that will contribute to a better tomorrow. Our medical devices provide smart solutions for patients, families and animals. We pride ourselves on our dedication and passion for success.

Allogen Biotech believes in designing for the future. We are in constant search for the next generation of medical diagnostics, digital healthcare, and water quality analysis. We do this by creating disruptive technology concepts and turning them into reality using world-leading science, people, and partners.

If you would like to know more about Allogen Biotech and are interested in changing the future, please contact us at info@allogenbiotech.com

SOURCE: Balanced Biotech Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/588914/Balanced-Biotech-Inc-Adds-Point-of-Care-Diagnostics-to-its-Pipeline