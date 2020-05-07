Regulatory News:

In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic and pursuant to emergency measures decided by the French government, Ipsen's Board of Directors decided that the Company's Combined Shareholders' Meeting, convened for Friday 29 May 2020 at 3 pm (Paris time), will be held behind closed doors, without the physical presence of shareholders and other persons entitled to attend, at the Company's headquarters 65, Quai Georges Gorse, 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt.

The whole Shareholders Meeting will be broadcasted in live on the Company's website (www.ipsen.com).

The preliminary notice of the Meeting ("avis de réunion") was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) of 22 April 2020 and the notice of Meeting ("avis de convocation"), containing the full and latest version of the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors of 3 May 2020, will be published in the BALO on 11 May 2020. These documents, as well as the Convening notice and the addendum to the report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance and to the proposed resolutions submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting, are also available on Ipsen's website at the following address: www.ipsen.com, under the "Investors/Shareholders' Meetings" section. Documents and information relating to this Meeting will be made available to shareholders under the legal and regulatory conditions in force.

Shareholders are invited not to ask for an admission card and will have to vote remotely before the Meeting is held (by post or online on the secure VOTACCESS voting platform) or give a proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting. They still have the possibility to give a proxy to a third party, who will have to send voting instructions by electronic mail to the address mentioned in the notice of Meeting. Given the potential disruptions in postal mail delivery, it is highly recommended to vote online or send the voting form as soon as possible.

