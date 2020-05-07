GABI Trading Rebrands to CoinShares Capital Markets, Expands Trading Services to External Clients

SAINT HELIER, New Jersey, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CoinShares Group, a digital asset focused financial services firm, today announced the final step in the acquisition of GABI Trading with the rebranding and the launch of a new suite of trading tools and services under the CoinShares Capital Markets brand.

These initiatives are part of CoinShares' mission to provide clients with a sophisticated, fit-for-purpose suite of products and services designed specifically for digital assets. This acquisition is part of a larger strategic realignment under the firm's new leadership comprised of Chief Executive Officer, Jean-Marie Mognetti; Chief Strategy Officer, Meltem Demirors; and Chief Revenue Officer, Frank Spiteri. The CoinShares Group has specialized in digital assets since 2014 and has a presence in multiple jurisdictions, with offices in Jersey, London, Stockholm, and New York.

CoinShares Capital Markets (CSCM) began as the proprietary trading arm of the Global Advisors Group and was formerly known as GABI Trading. In the last six years, CSCM has built a powerful portfolio of products and services, including proprietary trading technology and trading systems. In 2019, CSCM traded over $3 billion of notional volume in digital assets and reported over $1.5 billion of notional volume traded in the first quarter 2020 alone.

CSCM has historically supported the Group's passive products under the XBT Provider brand and the firm's actively managed family of funds, while also deploying proprietary trading strategies. Unlike many OTC desks or agency brokers which match buyers and sellers, CSCM clients trade alongside the firm, benefiting from best-price execution.

Jean-Marie Mognetti, CoinShares CEO and head of CoinShares Capital Markets commented on the news, "With their deep expertise in trading, programming and mathematics, we're excited to welcome the Capital Markets team to the CoinShares Group. We look forward to leveraging the experience of the team, which complements our knowledge of the digital asset market structure and proprietary approach to managing market and infrastructure risk. By joining together, our clients will benefit from a broad suite of global, cross asset trading technology and services."

CoinShares' Chief Strategy Officer, Meltem Demirors, added "The strategic integration of the Capital Markets team into the group enables CoinShares to bring best-in-class trading technology and services to our partners, portfolio companies, and clients. Professional investors in the digital asset market desperately need systems that provide efficiency, scale, and sophistication, and already our clients are responding very positively to this new offering."

The CSCM offering covers linear and nonlinear products. It includes electronic trading, liquidity provisioning, lending and borrowing, as well as bespoke hedging and risk management solutions for miners, exchanges, brokers, crypto funds, and other specialized firms.

For more information on CoinShares,visit: https://coinshares.com/. For more information on CoinShares Capital Markets, visit https://coinshares.com/investment-products/capital-markets

For an in-depth look at the changes occurring in the trading space, see our series on the Future of Capital Markets, which was hosted by CSCM and our venture investing team.

About the CoinShares Group

At CoinShares, our mission is to expand access to the digital asset ecosystem while serving as trusted partners for our clients. We believe that Bitcoin and blockchain networks are landmark innovations that will fundamentally reshape the global financial system, and that investors should be able to participate in this transformation. We achieve this mission by providing institutional-grade investments products and services for digital asset investors. The CoinShares Group is a pioneer in digital asset investing and manages hundreds of millions in assets on behalf of a global investor base, with offices in Jersey, Stockholm, London, and New York.

