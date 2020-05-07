

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amid soaring coronavirus deaths, several states in the United States have begun easing lockdown restrictions, allowing shopping centres, hotels, hair saloons, beaches and state parks to reopen.



In states like Texas, malls are allowed to operate at one fourth of their capacity.



Security guards are providing face masks to shoppers and retailers. They are required to follow a number of safety rules, including sanitising surfaces and maintain social distancing.



At least 30 U.S. states have decided to reopen various businesses by the end of this week, in line with the President's call.



However, most of the states that have begun to reopen their economies or plan to do so soon reportedly fail to meet criteria recommended by the White House to resume business and social activities.



The Supreme Court refused to intervene to overturn Pennsylvania's order that most businesses close down to fight the spread of the coronavirus.



The latest monthly survey carried out by the Financial Times shows that more than 70 per cent of likely American voters trust their state's governor over President Donald Trump on lockdown strategy.



In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his government will act with 'maximum caution' in easing the lockdown.



The French government said it will start easing its two-month-old lockdown across the country next week.



