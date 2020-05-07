Technavio has been monitoring the connected home security system market and it is poised to grow by USD 11.09 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ADT Inc., Alarm.com Holdings Inc., Alphabet Inc., AT&T Inc., Comcast Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Ooma Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Verizon Communications Inc. are some of the major market participants. The cost savings due to effective monitoring technology will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Cost savings due to effective monitoring technology has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Connected Home Security System Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Connected Home Security System Market is segmented as below:

Product Alarms Cameras and Monitoring Systems Locks and Sensors Detectors

Geography North America Europe APAC South America MEA



Connected Home Security System Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

Connected Home Security System Market Size

Connected Home Security System Market Trends

Connected Home Security System Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increasing number of households using broadband as one of the prime reasons driving the connected home security system market growth during the next few years.

Connected Home Security System Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the connected home security system market, including some of the vendors such as ADT Inc., Alarm.com Holdings Inc., Alphabet Inc., AT&T Inc., Comcast Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Ooma Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Verizon Communications Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the connected home security system market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Connected Home Security System Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist connected home security system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the connected home security system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the connected home security system market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of connected home security system market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

