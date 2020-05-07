A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest article Asian healthcare industry analysis: the wows and woes

This blog provides comprehensive insights on:

An overview of the Asian healthcare industry

Top Asian healthcare industry trends and challenges

According to our healthcare industry analysis for the Asian market, the sector is expected to record positive growth this year. The rising adoption of technology, innovative healthcare access programs, and growing healthcare industry trends like care delivery outside hospital settings are some of the vital factors fueling the growth of this sector. However, players in this industry still have to identify complex and innovative solutions that can tackle key healthcare industry challenges such as access and affordability in Asian countries. Other challenges in the Asian healthcare sector that require immediate attention include policy innovation, support for new business models, development of patient-focused technology platforms, and the evolving role of consumers in healthcare.

Ensuring business continuity a challenge due to COVID-19? Contact us to learn how Infiniti is helping companies around the globe assess the business impact of the coronavirus outbreak and plan for business revival post-COVID-19.

Based on a comprehensive healthcare industry analysis, we have listed out some of the top healthcare industry trends and challenges:

Rising need for private health insurance: This year, Asian countries will see an increase in the adoption of private insurance, including in countries such as Japan and Singapore that has a strong universal coverage system in place. Our healthcare industry analysis shows that the rising cost of healthcare services is driving consumers to invest in better protection against healthcare-driven poverty. Furthermore, insurance companies are also bringing in new channels of consumer penetration and wellness-focused products that use advanced technologies to manage consumer health better.

Rise of digital platforms in clinical trials: The increasing cost pressures and a decrease in new drug pipelines have prompted pharmaceutical companies to adopt digital solutions to gain greater efficiency in their research operations. Advanced technologies such as big data, artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) devices, mHealth platforms, wearables, and crowd-sourcing platforms will facilitate new workflows in clinical trials management and their execution across Asian countries.

Want to know more about the market trends and strategies to gain a better foothold in the Asian healthcare industry post-COVID-19 crisis? Request more info.

