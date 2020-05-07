Preferred Commerce, Inc.: Preferred Commerce Enters $380 Billion Immune and Wellness Market, with THRIV5 products, as Demands for "Better Health" Technologies Bolster

Revolutionary Supplements to assist regenerating cells and bolstering the immune system, as Company Prepares for Full Launch

WELLINGTON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2020 / Preferred Commerce, (OCBM), announced today that the Company's initial soft launch has begun, bringing to market highly advanced immune system support and nutritional supplements fortified with Superoxide Dismutase (SOD), an enzyme found in all living cells, which accelerates certain vital chemical reactions in the body, empowering a strengthened immune response for immune system-related diseases, and viruses like COVID-19, the common flu and many other health conditions people and animals face every day. THRIV5 consists of an advanced patent-pending formula, made up of SOD and other all-natural antioxidants, ingredients and all-natural delivery agents, making the products the first of their kind.

To explore more on these beneficial enzymes, go to THRIV5.com, and to discover what it can do for you, retail orders can now be processed through the website. Results vary from person to person, based on individual factors, such as severity of illness.

"The immune system is the front line of defense for the body and SOD is the frontline defense for the immune system according to scientist the world over. Due in part to the recent virus-related national emergency, awareness, and public interest has hit an all-time high in respect to strengthening the body's natural defenses and battling against disease, THRIV5 finds itself in a great position to lead the market looking forward. Superoxide Dismutase is believed, by scientists and researchers, to be one of the most fascinating and powerful antioxidants in the world, although not widely distributed for decades, since the digestive system would metabolize too quickly," stated Mike Ferraro, CEO until today. Our product works and our key scientist, Liaquat Hossain, has been working on this development for years. Liaquat figured the piece to the puzzle that others have not and we have seen this product do amazing things and help people in many ways with many health conditions.

Superoxide dismutase thus far, as a supplement has been taken orally for anti-aging; the removal of wrinkles, rebuilding tissue and extending the length and quality of life. As a treatment, given as a shot, superoxide dismutase is used for treating pain and swelling (inflammation) caused by osteoarthritis, sports injuries, and rheumatoid arthritis; a kidney condition called interstitial cystitis; gout; poisoning caused by a weed-killer called paraquat; cancer; and lung problems in newborns, according to a report on www.medicinenet.com. Superoxide dismutase is also given as a shot for improving tolerance to radiation therapy, improving rejection rates in kidney transplantation, and minimizing heart damage caused by heart attacks.

"These supplements are essential because they address cellular integrity and immunity responses, as well as steady-state energy production. In addition, they assist in maintaining balances between the pro-oxidants and anti-oxidants ratio; correct the balances between pro-inflammatory and anti-inflammatory proteins; prompt gut-brain axis coordination; regulate glucose and lipid metabolism; enhance the absorption of minerals; increase vitamin production; and aid in protecting the skin and gut ecosystem. The supplement also focuses on its bio-availability to maximize effectiveness.

To outline, here are a few immunity concepts associated with these products:

A] They contain Superoxide Dismutase [SOD], which corrects the oxidative stresses of all cells, working toward the cellular signaling efficiency and promptness, so the body's defense cells are active and responsive to any virus.

B] They contain an oligosaccharide, which has many functions, including cell recognition and cell binding. Its glycolipids and glycoprotein properties allow it to bind with the virus protein and as an immune response. A reciprocal selectin-oligosaccharide interaction will occur with virus protein, allowing white blood cells to help eliminate the infection or damage.

C] They contain a series of polyphenols. Current evidence strongly suggests that polyphenols contribute to immune protection. Polyphenols not only regulate the host immune system, they directly target the pathogen.

D] They contain resveratrol, which has been shown to directly target central cellular components of innate and adaptive immunity, such as macrophages, large lymphocytes, and dendritic cells (DCs). DCs are the most effective antigen-presenting cells in the innate system. These cells act as key immune sentinels with the unique ability to integrate and deliver large quantities of incoming signals to lymphocytes, thereby initiating and regulating an adaptive immune system."

Ferraro continued: "We have been on the front lines since we took the wheel on this extraordinarily advantageous new venture. The results we have discovered with many who have been riddled with debilitating conditions is practically unbelievable. We are very excited, not only to be bringing this remarkable formula to market but to experience seeing how we believe it will genuinely change the quality of life for so many"

Valued at USD 382.51 billion in 2019, the global nutraceutical market is expected to expand at a CAGR of approximately 8% over the next decade.

Market growth is primarily driven by enhanced consumer awareness in combination with the increasing interest in health and wellness, particularly the 76 Million Person Baby Boomer generation, which have been experiencing a surge in painful and debilitating autoimmune disorders.

According to a recent study, published well in advance of the current Pandemic, "Superoxide Dismutase (SODs) constitute a very important antioxidant defense against oxidative stress in the body. The immune health supplements market before COVID-19 was expected to witness significant revenue growth over the forecast period, owing to the increasing consumer awareness about the benefits of dietary supplements, along with a rise in the population of baby boomers. With the increase in immunity-related diseases, such as Rheumatoid Arthritis and Fibromyalgia particularly on a continuing rise among the largest aging group in history, SOD has shown great signs of relief according to multiple studies.

About Preferred Commerce: Preferred Commerce, Inc. (OCBM) is the supplier and provider of THRIV5, a wellness product that contains some of the world's most powerful antioxidants and cell reparation enzymes, known as SOD (Superoxide Dismutase). SOD is an enzyme that alternately catalyzes the dismutation (or partitioning) of the superoxide (O2-) radical into either ordinary molecular oxygen (O2) or hydrogen peroxide (H2O2). ... Hydrogen peroxide is also damaging and is degraded by other enzymes such as catalase. THRIV5's are patented formulas that have shown to provide relief to people who have Rheumatoid Arthritis, Visible Signs of Skin Damage, Scleroderma, Cataracts, Gout, Inflammation, Interstitial Cystitis, Osteoarthritis, Parkinson's Disease, Alzheimer's disease. and ADHD, not to mention overall healthier lifestyles, cardiovascular, mental capacity, and focus, to people that do not have any known health issues. Preferred Commerce has long been a solution provider to the horticulture and agriculture industries, as well as to consumers. In addition, the company has created training and educational products that have fueled billions of dollars in sales for Fortune 500 companies, while its family-friendly how-to-grow products have educated nearly 1 million children on how to successfully grow their own healthy food at home. Today's health concerns are running rampant and Preferred Commerce feels that THRIV5 can play an important part in providing people with healthier lifestyles.

Disclaimer: "These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."

