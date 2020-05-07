Vitro Diagnostics/DBA Vitro Biopharma: Vitro Diagnostic Inc. dba Vitro Biopharma Featured in New Research Report

GOLDEN, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2020 / Vitro Diagnostic Inc. dba Vitro Biopharma (OTC PINK:VODG), an emerging stem cell biotechnology company, is very pleased to announce that Marble Arch Research Inc., a leading independent equity research provider, has produced an investment research report on the Company by Robert Sassoon Managing Director of Research for Marble Arch. The report provides an overview of recent events, new initiatives, and the company's valuation relative to its peer group. The sponsored research report also carries a rating and a price target and can be accessed by contacting Michael Price Managing Director at Marble Arch Research at mp@marblearchusa.com. Marble Arch Research notes that, "With stem cells emerging from the shadows as a bona fide clinical treatment option, we believe this, as of now, little known company is not only well positioned to participate in the growth of the regenerative medicine market, but also to play a pivotal role in driving the growth of the market. Our DCF model indicates that Vitro and our peer comparative analysis confirms this undervaluation when comparing Vitro with some of its stem cell peers such as (MESO; BCLI; ATHX; PSTI). Success with its IND submission to the FDA and the company's plans to become a fully reporting company would, in our view, go a long way towards narrowing Vitro's valuation gap sooner rather than later." The report provides an overview of Vitro's opportunities in the stem cell marketplace.

Marble Arch Overview

Vitro is awaiting FDA approval for its Phase I clinical trial for Covid-19 https://vitrobiopharma.com/category/company-news/ which will open the door for INDs covering treatment of other inflammatory conditions in the US.

Allogeneic adult stem cell technology gaining wider acceptance driven by growing demand for regenerative medicine. Key Vitro ongoing stem clinic treatment reviews found at https://www.dvcstem.com/reviews

Vitro boasts an experienced science and operating management team.

Vitro's AlloRx Stem Cells® MSC stem cells harvested from an umbilical cord meet or exceed all benchmark ISCT (International Society for Cellular Therapy) stem cell standards.

AlloRx Stem cells®, which have been used in over 100 anti-aging and inflammatory treatments for clinical trials in strictly regulated offshore clinics with no adverse events, is developing a growing body of evidence to support their safety and efficacy.

A uniquely scalable manufacturing process from an ISO9001, ISO- 13485, CLIA certified cGMP, FDA registered facility, which can potentially harvest 5 Trillion stem cells from one umbilical cord, potentially generating over $85MN in AlloRx® revenues. Vitro's current potential capability with its 1,000 sq. ft. clean room can produce 300 BN stem cells per year for 3,000 therapies producing $5MN of annual revenue to Vitro. Vitro plans to expand into its second clean room during the third quarter of 2020, with two additional clean rooms expected to be established by 2025.

Active patent program to protect revenue and provide flexibility to operate around the world.

Scalability and relatively low capital needs gives Vitro the capacity to deliver revenue growth with growing profitability - Vitro to turn EBITDA positive in FY 2021 and free cash flow positive in FY 2022.

Marble Arch Analysis of Vitro' Multiple Revenue Streams & Expanding Opportunities

Vitro is generating multiple revenue streams, an outgrowth of 10 years of R&D coming to fruition- the company has delivered almost $1MN in revenue over the past 12 months, a five fold increase on FY 2016. We project revenue to rise to $45-$50MN in the next 5 years, with substantially more upside should the FDA open up the US market to Vitro's technology for clinical applications.

AlloRx Stem Cells® and growth medium MSC-Gro™ are already being used in the treatment of inflammatory and neurodegenerative indications such as Multiple Sclerosis, Osteoarthritis, Lyme Disease, Crohn's, COPD,

Autism, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's in offshore clinics. Expansion of existing offshore strategic partnerships led by DVC Stem in the Caymans ( www.dvcstem.com ), the Medical Pavilion of the Bahamas ( www.tmp-bahamas.com ) and Australia's Magellan ( www.magellanstemcells.com.au ) along with the targeted addition of new partnerships is expected to conservatively drive revenues from AlloRx Stem Cells®/ MSC-Gro™ from ~$200K in FY 2019 to ~$11MN by FY 2025. Access to the US clinical market will provide significant upside to this number.

InfiniVive MD™ ( www.infinivive.com ), the world's first cosmetic post-operative stem cell serum for topical application developed and marketed in an exclusive partnership with Dr. Jack Zamora ( www.jackzamoramd.com ), has already enjoyed rapid penetration, delivering almost $0.5MN of revenue within the first year of its launch in late 2018. Revenue from InfiniVive MD™ is expected to continue to increase its market reach expanding revenue to more than $20MN by 2025.

STEMulize™, a nutraceutical stem cell activator, a new product formulated by Vitro, is expected to be launched next year with its marketing strategy leveraged to InfiniVive MD™. We project STEMulize™ to contribute $12MN by 2025.

We expect baseline operations of cell culture media and other research products sold to world renowned medical research institutions to more than quadruple in revenue by 2025 to $1MN driven by the addition of new products.

John Evans C.F.O. john@vitrobiopharma.com states that the Marble Arch report will serve to expand investors and partners knowledge of the depth of the companies initiatives in the regenerative stem cell marketplace.

Dr. Jim Musick states in summary, Vitro Biopharma is advancing as a key player in regenerative medicine as recognized by Bio-Informant https://vitrobiopharma.com/vitro-biopharma-receives-recognition-from-bioinformant/, with 10-years' experience in the development and commercialization of stem cell products for research, recognized by a Best in Practice Technology Innovation Leadership award for Stem Cell Tools and Technology and a growing track record of successful translation to therapies. We plan to leverage our proprietary technology platform to the establishment of international Stem Cell Centers of Excellence and regulatory approvals in the US and worldwide.

