

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Prepac has recalled about 21,000 4-drawer chests due to risk of tip-over and entrapment hazards.



Prepac said the recalled chests are unstable and can tip over if not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.



The company said in-home remedy may be delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions and has asked to keep the product away from children.



The recall includes Prepac 4-drawer chests with plastic drawer glides. The recalled chests were sold in three finishes, black, oak and white.



The product was sold online at Overstock.com, Target.com, Amazon.com and other online retailers from April 2005 through September 2018 for about $75.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

