Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Exklusiv-Interview: Ist das der Beginn einer weiteren großen Erfolgsstory?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PFHV ISIN: GB00BJQZC279 Ticker-Symbol: DGW2 
Frankfurt
07.05.20
09:16 Uhr
7,810 Euro
+0,370
+4,97 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,6408,36020:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DAILY MAIL
DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC7,810+4,97 %