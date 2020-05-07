

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets closed on a strong note on Thursday as investors reacted positively to the latest data from China that showed an unexpected increase in the country's exports last month, and amid continued optimism about reopening of businesses in several parts across the globe.



Still, worries about the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant terrible setback to economies continued to weigh on sentiment.



According to reports, Germany reported a sharp increase in new cases of Covid-19 infections today. New cases numbered 1,284 today, compared to 947 a day earlier. The U.K. is likely to start lifting lockdown measures from Monday.



Meanwhile, the Bank of England decided to hold interest rates at 0.1% today. The bank said it would take further actions in case the economic crisis worsened due to the virus pandemic.



The BoE says the economy could shrink by 25% in the April-June period and by 14% in full 2020, before rebounding by 15% in 2021.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended up 1.09%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 1.4%, Germany's DAX advanced 1.44% and France's CAC 40 moved up 1.54%, while Switzerland's SMI settled with a modest 0.48% gain.



Among other markets across Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Sweden closed stronger by 1 to 3%.



Greece, Italy, Portugal and Spain ended with modest gains. Russia settled flat, while Iceland and Turkey closed weak.



In the German market, Adidas gained nearly 5%. Infineon Technologies, Deutsche Bank, Vonovia, Deutsche Telekom and Siemens gained 2 to 4%, and SAP ended nearly 2% up.



Allianz, BMW, Merck and Fresenius Medical Care ended sharply lower.



In France, ArcelorMittal gained 6.75%. Worldline ended 5.2% up. Airbus Group, Safran, Hermes International, Kering, Technip FMC, Air Liquide and Carrefour ended stronger by 3 to 4%.



In the U.K. market, JD Sports Fashion gained more than 7%. Anglo American, RSA, Phoenix Group Holdings, Hiscox, Royal Bank, Experian, Ocado Group, Evraz, Barclays and Aveva Group ended higher by 5 to 7%.



Shares of TUI plunged more than 10%. BT Group ended nearly 8% down. AstraZeneca, Admiral Group, IAG and Rolls-Royce Holdings were among the other major losers.



European Central Bank Vice-President Luis de Guindos and Governing Council member Gabriel Makhlouf said separately on Thursday that the central bank was more determined to support the euro area economy during crisis periods and the bank stands ready to adjust all tools at its disposal, just days after the top German court ruled that the bank's government debt purchases were in violation of its mandate.



Germany's construction activity contracted at the steepest pace in more than ten years in April, with the headline construction Purchasing Managers' Index falling to 31.9, from 42.0 in March.



Data from Destatis showed Germany's industrial production dropped a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 9.2% month-on-month in March, which was the worst decline since the time series began in January 1991. Economists had expected a 7.5% fall. . France industrial and manufacturing output declined sharply in March data from Insee showed. Another report from Insee showed that manufactures are forecasting investment to fall more than previously projected this year largely due to lower investment in the transport equipment.



Industrial production plunged 16.2% month-on-month, in contrast to February's 0.8% rise. Output was expected to fall 12.4% in the month.



France's trade deficit narrowed to EUR 3.34 billion in March from EUR 5.03 billion in February, according to data from the French customs office. Exports declined 16.7% on a monthly basis to EUR 35.19 billion and imports plunged 18.5% to EUR 38.54 billion.



Elsewhere, data from Bank of France showed that the current account deficit totaled EUR 10.1 billion in the first quarter of 2020 versus EUR 2.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019.



According to a report from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, Switzerland's unemployment rate rose to a seasonally adjusted 3.3% in April from 2.9% in March. This was in line with economists' expectations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken