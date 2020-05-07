A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest article applications of IoT in the healthcare industry

Internet of Things (IoT) in healthcare aims at improving the health of millions of people across the globe. The concept of the Internet of Things is relatively old but has recently garnered more attention, especially in the healthcare industry. What is the internet of things, you ask? It is the use of mobile or electronic devices connected to the cloud that captures and monitors data, thereby allowing them to trigger certain events.

There are various applications of IoT in the healthcare industry right from remote patient monitoring and health information technology (HIT), which help diagnose, track, and prevent chronic diseases. IoT in healthcare services enables personalized patient monitoring, facilitates calorie count, offers regular checkup reminders, and tracking health information. Smart IoT enabled devices eliminate the need for a direct physician-patient access and interaction by leveraging data insights.

Here are some applications of IoT in the healthcare industry:

Through remote monitoring, health care service providers can offer timely and prompt attention to patients. These IoT-enabled wearable devices fitted with sensors can be leveraged to immediately notify family members and doctors of any interruption in the individual's routine activity.

Physicians and service providers can leverage real-time location services by tracking medical devices and apparatus used to treat patients. Medical tools and surgical devices can be tagged with IoT enabled sensors to help the medical staff locate it.

IoT in healthcare helps improve patient journey by streamlining processes and minimizing costs. The health care service providers provide better patient experiences with updated infrastructure and accessing patient information stored in the cloud; thereby, providing immediate assistance, communicating through email services, and providing quality medical care to patients.

