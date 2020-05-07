Regulatory News:

Korian (Paris:KORI), integrated European care and support services group for elderly and fragile people, has filed its 2019 universal registration document (the "Universal Registration Document") with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF"), on 7 May 2020. This Universal Registration Document includes notably the annual financial report, the report prepared by the Board of directors on corporate governance, the reports of the Statutory auditors, as well as the presentation of the share buyback programme.

The Universal Registration Document is available on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org) as well as on the Company's website (www.korian.com).

The Universal Registration Document is also available, free of charge, at the Company's registered office, located in Paris (8th), 21-25, rue Balzac.

Next event

22 June 2020: Annual General Meeting

Next publication

30 July 2020: First-half 2020 revenue and earnings (after the market close)

About Korian

Korian is an integrated European care and support services group for elderly and fragile people. www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP

