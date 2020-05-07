Technavio has been monitoring the food delivery services market and it is poised to grow by USD 215.56 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Food Delivery Services Market 2020-2024

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Delivery Hero SE, Glovoapp23 SL, Grab Holdings Inc., Just Eat Plc, Meituan Dianping, Postmates Inc., Roofoods Ltd., Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, and Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The growing mergers and acquisitions will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growing mergers and acquisitions has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Food Delivery Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Food Delivery Services Market is segmented as below:

Geography APAC North America Europe South America MEA

Market Landscape Order Focused Logistics Focused



Food Delivery Services Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our food delivery services market report covers the following areas:

Food Delivery Services Market Size

Food Delivery Services Market Trends

Food Delivery Services Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing partnerships between restaurants and food delivery service providers as one of the prime reasons driving the food delivery services market growth during the next few years.

Food Delivery Services Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the food delivery services market, including some of the vendors such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Delivery Hero SE, Glovoapp23 SL, Grab Holdings Inc., Just Eat Plc, Meituan Dianping, Postmates Inc., Roofoods Ltd., Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, and Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the food delivery services market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Food Delivery Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist food delivery services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the food delivery services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the food delivery services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of food delivery services market vendors

