"Disputes over the US healthcare reform and the future of the Affordable Care Act dominated headlines in 2019, but that could take a backseat this year, as challenges such as digital therapeutics and tax reforms have started coming to the forefront," says a market research expert at Infiniti Research.

The US healthcare industry is witnessing a phase of tremendous disruption, triggered by the advent of digital therapeutics, rising need for upskilled health workers, and emerging trade pressures. This pace of change has not only brought about new opportunities for companies in the US healthcare industry but has also compelled companies to restructure their businesses to efficiently tackle the rising challenges. Consequently, many healthcare companies, especially companies who are new to the US healthcare industry are now partnering with market research firms like Infiniti Research to explore new avenues and markets for growth.

Business Challenges Faced The client is a healthcare company based out of Canada. The client was looking to expand their business operations to the United States. As the US healthcare industry is highly saturated, the client wanted to gain detailed insights into the market before making huge investments.

They also wanted to understand how the advent of digital therapeutics is reshaping the landscape for new medicines, product reimbursement, and regulatory oversight. Moreover, the client wanted to evaluate capital requirements for increasing their workforce's efficiency and productivity and ensure they get the most out of new and impending investments into technologies such as AI and robotic process automation (RPA). Furthermore, the client wanted to identify the tax reforms and restructure their business strategies to accommodate new rules and healthcare policies in the US healthcare industry. To do so, the client approached the healthcare market research experts at Infiniti Research.

The Solution Offered: With over 15 years of experience in serving various healthcare companies across the globe, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to devise an efficient market expansion plan to enter the US healthcare industry. By leveraging Infiniti's expertise in offering market entry advisory solutions, the experts helped the client to review macro and micro-economic environment, identify potential barriers to market entry, and identify the best route to enter the US healthcare industry. By conducting a detailed market opportunity analysis engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to assess markets' readiness for new offerings including digital health technologies. With our help, the client was able to understand how digital health technologies will transform the US healthcare industry landscape in the years to come and identify competitors who were leveraging similar technologies.

Infiniti's healthcare market intelligence solution helped the healthcare company to:

Gain detailed insights on the market demographics and competitive scenario

Develop a detailed understanding of the attractiveness of market opportunities for their product and service offerings

Devise a market expansion plan to establish a foothold in the US healthcare industry

Better understand the current and future market potential, capital investment, and market opportunities in the US healthcare industry

Achieve profitable growth and establish themselves as one of the top 20 companies in the US healthcare industry

