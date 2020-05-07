A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has partnered with several global companies across industries to help meet their strategic objectives and implement seamless route-to-market strategies through turnkey solutions. Their latest success story outlines the key business challenges faced by a food and beverage company and explains how the client leveraged competitive intelligence solution to combat these roadblocks. Request a free brochure to learn more about Infiniti's competitive intelligence solution.

With the food and beverage industry evolving rapidly, businesses must constantly assess market changes and identify new initiatives undertaken by competitors. Also, business leaders must find new ways to differentiate their brand in a crowded marketplace. Competitor analysis solution enables better business performance and accelerates win rates. In addition, competitor analysis aids businesses to understand the weaknesses of their competitors and identify profitable opportunities.

Business Challenges Faced: Our client, a food and beverage firm, faced difficulties in meeting their sales target. Also, the client's unstructured approach to product marketing resulted in huge losses for the company. In addition, the client faced challenges in keeping tabs on market trends and industry developments. Due to this, they started losing their valuable customers to competitors. The client, therefore, wanted to analyze the strategies and business models of their key competitors. By doing so, they wanted to make changes to their business models accordingly.

The Solution Offered: Infiniti's competitor analysis engagement involved a four-phased approach. A market research study to gather comprehensive insights into the regional market trends and industry developments. A competitive study to analyze the key competitors and understand their marketing models. A pricing strategy engagement to analyze the factors impacting product prices in the market. This phase of the competitor analysis engagement also involved comparing the client's pricing strategy with that of their competitors.

Infiniti's competitive intelligence solution helped the food and beverage company to:

Identify their strengths and weaknesses in comparison to their competitors

Anticipate their competitors' next move

Compare and measure the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns to that of their competitors

Set the right prices for their products

Enhance sales and increase profits by 31%.

