Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Exklusiv-Interview: Ist das der Beginn einer weiteren großen Erfolgsstory?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 864999 ISIN: US34354P1057 Ticker-Symbol: FWV 
Tradegate
07.05.20
16:05 Uhr
25,600 Euro
+0,800
+3,23 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,20025,40022:31
25,20025,40021:58
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FLOWSERVE
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION25,600+3,23 %