

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Flowserve Corporation (FLS):



-Earnings: -$0.61 million in Q1 vs. $57.26 million in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Flowserve Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $27.32 million or $0.21 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.40 per share -Revenue: $894.46 million in Q1 vs. $890.05 million in the same period last year.



