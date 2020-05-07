

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the mixed performance seen in the previous session, stocks moved mostly higher during trading on Thursday. With the upward move on the day, the tech-heavy Nasdaq returned to positive territory for 2020.



The major averages pulled back off their highs of the session in afternoon trading but remained firmly positive. The Dow advanced 211.25 points or 0.9 percent to 23,875.89, the Nasdaq surged up 125.27 points or 1.4 percent to 8,979.66 and the S&P 500 jumped 32.77 points or 1.2 percent to 2,881.19.



The strength on Wall Street came amid continued optimism about the U.S. economy at least partially reopening in the near future.



News that a coronavirus vaccine being developed by Moderna (MRNA) has been given FDA approval for a phase 2 trial added to the positive sentiment.



Traders were also digesting data from the Labor Department showing a continued decrease in the number of new claims for unemployment benefits.



The report said initial jobless claims dropped to 3.169 million, a decrease of 677,000 from the previous week's revised level of 3.846 million.



Jobless claims have declined steadily since hitting a record high of 6.867 million in the week ended March 28th, although the total number of new claims since the coronavirus-induced shutdown has now reached 33.5 million.



'As more states start the re-opening process over the coming weeks we are likely to see steeper declines in initial claims, but the numbers are likely to remain horrible and well in excess of anything seen during the Global Financial Crisis,' said ING Chief International Economist James Knightley.



He added, 'This report tells us nothing about hiring though, which is likely to remain weak for some time to come given the economically depressing effects of social distancing, consumer caution relating to Covid-19 fears, travel restrictions and the legacy of tens of millions of people being out of work.'



On Friday, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched report on the employment situation in the month of April.



Employment is expected to plunge by approximately 22 million jobs in April, driving the unemployment rate up to 14.0 percent.



Sector News



Oil service stocks showed a substantial move to the upside on the day, driving the Philadelphia Oil Service Index up by 4.3 percent.



The rally by oil service stocks came even though the price of crude oil turned lower over the course of the session, with crude for June delivery falling $0.44 to $23.55 a barrel after reaching a high of $26.74 a barrel.



Substantial strength was also visible among brokerage stocks, as reflected by the 3.8 percent spike by the NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index.



Gold stocks also turned in a strong performance on the day, resulting in a 3.4 percent jump by the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index.



The strength among gold stocks came amid a sharp increase by the price of the precious metal, with gold for June delivery skyrocketing $37.30 to $1,725.80 an ounce.



Steel, computer hardware stocks and networking stocks also saw considerable strength, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.3 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid by 0.7 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets all showed strong moves upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index surged up by 1.5 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both jumped by 1.4 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries moved notably higher following the pullback seen over the two previous sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, tumbled by 8 basis points to 0.631 percent.



Looking Ahead



Trading on Friday is likely to be driven by reaction to the monthly jobs report as well as the latest developments on the coronavirus front.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken