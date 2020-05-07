Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Exklusiv-Interview: Ist das der Beginn einer weiteren großen Erfolgsstory?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W03Z ISIN: US65249B1098 Ticker-Symbol: NC0 
Frankfurt
07.05.20
09:10 Uhr
8,900 Euro
+0,100
+1,14 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NEWS CORPORATION A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEWS CORPORATION A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,8508,95022:31
8,9008,95022:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NEWS CORPORATION
NEWS CORPORATION A Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEWS CORPORATION A8,900+1,14 %