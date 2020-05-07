

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) announced a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $147.06 million, or $1.67 per share. This compares with $172.11 million, or $1.93 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, FleetCor Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $264.50 million or $3.00 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to $661.09 million from $621.83 million last year.



FleetCor Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $264.50 Mln. vs. $238.42 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.00 vs. $2.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.83 -Revenue (Q1): $661.09 Mln vs. $621.83 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

