Donnerstag, 07.05.2020
Exklusiv-Interview: Ist das der Beginn einer weiteren großen Erfolgsstory?
WKN: 868610 ISIN: CA5592224011 
07.05.20
18:00 Uhr
35,945 Euro
+2,125
+6,28 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.05.2020 | 23:17
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Magna International Inc.: Magna Announces 2020 Annual Meeting Results

AURORA, Ontario, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) today announced voting results from its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders held on May 7, 2020. A total of 232,304,632 Common Shares or 77.71% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of each item of business, as follows:

a. Election of Directors

Nominee
Votes FORNomineeVotes FOR
Scott B. Bonham98.59%Cynthia A. Niekamp99.77%
Peter G. Bowie99.92%William A. Ruh99.91%
Mary S. Chan99.81%Dr. Indira V. Samarasekera98.51%
Hon. V. Peter Harder99.33%Donald J. Walker99.92%
Dr. Kurt J. Lauk99.90%Lisa S. Westlake99.15%
Robert F. MacLellan99.89%William L. Young97.59%


b. Other Items of Business

Item
Votes FOR
Reappointment of Deloitte99.83%
Say on Pay85.63%

Based on the voting results, each of the 12 nominees was elected with a substantial majority. Similarly, Deloitte was reappointed as Magna's independent auditors and the Say on Pay resolution was approved, in each case by a substantial majority. Detailed voting results are included as Appendix "A" to this press release.

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com ¦ 905.726.7035

MEDIA CONTACT
Tracy Fuerst, Vice President, Corporate Communications & PR
tracy.fuerst@magna.com ¦ 248.631.5396

OUR BUSINESS .

_______________________
(1) Manufacturing operations, product development, engineering and sales centres and employee figures include certain equity-accounted operations.

Appendix "A"

VOTING RESULTS - 2020 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

ResolutionVotes ForVotes Withheld/Against
#%#%
Elect Scott B. Bonham as Director222,562,42698.593,183,3261.41
Elect Peter G. Bowie as Director225,556,31799.92189,4350.08
Elect Mary S. Chan as Director225,326,61799.81419,1350.19
Elect Hon. V. Peter Harder as Director224,244,08699.331,501,6660.67
Elect Dr. Kurt J. Lauk as Director225,508,92099.90236,8320.10
Elect Robert F. MacLellan as Director225,498,33599.89247,4170.11
Elect Cynthia A. Niekamp as Director225,221,85499.77523,8980.23
Elect William A. Ruh as Director225,539,17199.91206,5810.09
Elect Dr. Indira V. Samarasekera as Director222,376,77498.513,368,9781.49
Elect Donald J. Walker as Director225,569,85299.92175,9000.08
Elect Lisa S. Westlake as Director223,837,31099.151,908,4420.85
Elect William L. Young as Director220,298,75397.595,446,9992.41
Re-Appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditors231,915,97099.83388,6620.17
Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation193,297,02485.6332,448,72814.37


© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)