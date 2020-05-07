Magna International Inc.: Magna Announces 2020 Annual Meeting Results

AURORA, Ontario, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) today announced voting results from its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders held on May 7, 2020. A total of 232,304,632 Common Shares or 77.71% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of each item of business, as follows:
a. Election of Directors
|Nominee
|Votes FOR
|Nominee
|Votes FOR
|Scott B. Bonham
|98.59
|%
|Cynthia A. Niekamp
|99.77
|%
|Peter G. Bowie
|99.92
|%
|William A. Ruh
|99.91
|%
|Mary S. Chan
|99.81
|%
|Dr. Indira V. Samarasekera
|98.51
|%
|Hon. V. Peter Harder
|99.33
|%
|Donald J. Walker
|99.92
|%
|Dr. Kurt J. Lauk
|99.90
|%
|Lisa S. Westlake
|99.15
|%
|Robert F. MacLellan
|99.89
|%
|William L. Young
|97.59
|%
b. Other Items of Business
|Item
|Votes FOR
|Reappointment of Deloitte
|99.83
|%
|Say on Pay
|85.63
|%
Based on the voting results, each of the 12 nominees was elected with a substantial majority. Similarly, Deloitte was reappointed as Magna's independent auditors and the Say on Pay resolution was approved, in each case by a substantial majority. Detailed voting results are included as Appendix "A" to this press release.
Appendix "A"
VOTING RESULTS - 2020 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
|Resolution
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld/Against
|#
|%
|#
|%
|Elect Scott B. Bonham as Director
|222,562,426
|98.59
|3,183,326
|1.41
|Elect Peter G. Bowie as Director
|225,556,317
|99.92
|189,435
|0.08
|Elect Mary S. Chan as Director
|225,326,617
|99.81
|419,135
|0.19
|Elect Hon. V. Peter Harder as Director
|224,244,086
|99.33
|1,501,666
|0.67
|Elect Dr. Kurt J. Lauk as Director
|225,508,920
|99.90
|236,832
|0.10
|Elect Robert F. MacLellan as Director
|225,498,335
|99.89
|247,417
|0.11
|Elect Cynthia A. Niekamp as Director
|225,221,854
|99.77
|523,898
|0.23
|Elect William A. Ruh as Director
|225,539,171
|99.91
|206,581
|0.09
|Elect Dr. Indira V. Samarasekera as Director
|222,376,774
|98.51
|3,368,978
|1.49
|Elect Donald J. Walker as Director
|225,569,852
|99.92
|175,900
|0.08
|Elect Lisa S. Westlake as Director
|223,837,310
|99.15
|1,908,442
|0.85
|Elect William L. Young as Director
|220,298,753
|97.59
|5,446,999
|2.41
|Re-Appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditors
|231,915,970
|99.83
|388,662
|0.17
|Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation
|193,297,024
|85.63
|32,448,728
|14.37