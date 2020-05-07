Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2020) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: AI) (TSX: AI.DB.B) (TSX: AI.DB.C) (TSX: AI.DB.D) (TSX: AI.DB.E) today announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders, held in Toronto earlier today, each of the seven director nominees listed in its management information circular dated March 11, 2020 was elected as a director. Directors have been elected to serve until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors of Atrium is set out below:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Peter P. Cohos 7,667,073 99.69% 23,646 0.31% Robert H. DeGasperis 7,678,153 99.84% 12,566 0.16% Robert G. Goodall 7,674,565 99.79% 16,154 0.21% Andrew Grant 7,648,156 99.73% 20,846 0.27% Maurice (Maish) Kagan 7,641,324 99.36% 49,395 0.64% Nancy H.O. Lockhart 7,659,986 99.60% 30,733 0.40% Mark L. Silver 7,679,753 99.86% 10,966 0.14%





About Atrium

Canada's Premier Non-Bank Lender

Atrium is a non-bank provider of residential and commercial mortgages that lends in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Atrium's objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders' equity by lending within conservative risk parameters.

Atrium is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada), so is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder. For further information, please refer to regulatory filings available at www.sedar.com or Atrium's website at www.atriummic.com.

