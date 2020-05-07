

BROOKFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) said, due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and the related negative impact on global economic activity, the company is withdrawing its previously issued financial outlook for the year.



'Although the economic uncertainty clouds the predictability of our near-term financial results, we have seen improving performance over the last several weeks,' said Jeffery Yabuki, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv.



First quarter adjusted earnings per share increased 16% to $0.99 compared to the prior year period. Adjusted revenue increased slightly to $3.48 billion. Internal revenue growth was 4% in the quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken