Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Exklusiv-Interview: Ist das der Beginn einer weiteren großen Erfolgsstory?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 886053 ISIN: US4612021034 Ticker-Symbol: ITU 
Tradegate
07.05.20
21:09 Uhr
261,40 Euro
+5,85
+2,29 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTUIT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTUIT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
250,90253,1507.05.
258,40260,0007.05.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INTUIT
INTUIT INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTUIT INC261,40+2,29 %