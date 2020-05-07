Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Exklusiv-Interview: Ist das der Beginn einer weiteren großen Erfolgsstory?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 877961 ISIN: US26875P1012 Ticker-Symbol: EO5 
Tradegate
07.05.20
21:06 Uhr
44,000 Euro
+1,400
+3,29 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
EOG RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EOG RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,40044,80007.05.
44,40044,60007.05.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EOG RESOURCES
EOG RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EOG RESOURCES INC44,000+3,29 %