Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Exklusiv-Interview: Ist das der Beginn einer weiteren großen Erfolgsstory?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PEBA ISIN: US03748R7540 Ticker-Symbol: AIV1 
Frankfurt
07.05.20
19:55 Uhr
34,400 Euro
+0,800
+2,38 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,00034,40007.05.
34,20034,40007.05.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
APARTMENT INVESTMENT
APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT COMPANY34,400+2,38 %