

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday see March data for average household spending, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Spending is predicted to sink 6.7 percent on year after easing 0.3 percent in February.



Japan also will see final April numbers for labor cash earnings and for the services and composite PMIs from Jibun Bank. In March, labor cash earnings were up 1.0 percent on year, while the services PMI score was 33.8 and the composite was at 36.2.



Malaysia will release March figures for industrial and manufacturing production; in February, they were up an annual 5.8 percent and 5.6 percent, respectively.



