

CHANDLER (dpa-AFX) - Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $99.9 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $174.7 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Microchip Technology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $375.5 million or $1.46 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue held steady at $1.33 billion



Microchip Technology Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $375.5 Mln. vs. $370.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.46 vs. $1.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.35 -Revenue (Q4): $1.33 Bln vs. $1.33 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.25 to $1.45 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.194 - $1.300 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

