

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teradata Corp. (TDC) on Thursday withdrew its financial outlook for the full year 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. Shares of the company tanked nearly 10% in extended trading session.



The company said it is withdrawing its guidance for the full-year 2020, due to the evolving nature and uncertain impact of COVID-19 on Teradata's operating and financial results.



Previously, Teradata had expected adjusted earnings of $1.18 to $1.22 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $1.16 per share.



For the second quarter, Teradata expects recurring revenue $348 million to $352 million and adjusted loss of $0.19 to $0.22 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.23 per share and revenues of $452.65 million.



The company reported first-quarter profit of $168 million or $1.51 per share, compared to a loss of $10 million or $0.09 per share last year.



On an adjusted basis, Teradata's earnings were $30 million or $0.27 per share for the period.



Revenues for the quarter dropped to $434 million from $468 million last year.



Analysts expected earnings of $0.23 per share and revenues of $452.65 million.



TDC closed Thursday's trading at $23.70, up $0.76 or 3.31%, on the NYSE. The stock, however, slipped $2.23 or 9.41% in the after-hours trade.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken