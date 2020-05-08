

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $50.4 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $61.5 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Qorvo, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $185.3 million or $1.57 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.7% to $787.8 million from $680.9 million last year.



Qorvo, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $185.3 Mln. vs. $150.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.57 vs. $1.22 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.33 -Revenue (Q4): $787.8 Mln vs. $680.9 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $710 - $750 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

