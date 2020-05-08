

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The average of household spending in Japan was down 6.0 percent on year in March, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - coming in at 292,214 yen.



That exceeded expectations for an annual decline of 6.7 percent following the 0.3 percent drop in February.



Individually, spending was down for food, furniture, clothing, communications, education and recreation - while it was up for housing, fuel and medical care.



The average of monthly income per household stood at 490,589 yen - up 1.5 percent on year.



