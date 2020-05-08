Stena Bulk and GoodFuels Successfully Complete Trial of Sustainable Marine Biofuel

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The 49646 deadweight tonne (dwt) MR tanker received the first delivery of Bio Fuel Oil during its recent call at the Port of Rotterdam. The fuel, which GoodFuels launched in 2018, reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 83% and substantially reduces SO X emissions.

The trial was completed on the Stena Immortal as she ran in typical commercial operation. During the trial, BFO was tested in tanks, storage and as it was burned in the engines, the fuel was again proven to be a technically compliant alternative to the fossil default for oceangoing tanker vessels.

The success of this trial further underlines sustainable marine biofuel's position within the marine fuel mix, and helps owners and operators to future-proof against current and impending regulations. As the trial was conducted with 100% biofuel, it also shows that low-carbon shipping doesn't have to be decades away but viable also on the shorter term if industry leaders work together to push the development.

Because it substantially reduces CO 2 and SO X emissions, GoodFuels' Bio Fuel Oil ensures compliance with the International Maritime Organisation's (IMO) 2020 Sulphur Cap, Greenhouse Gas (GHG) reduction requirements and upcoming regulations to reduce carbon intensity from shipping.

"We like to show the industry that we can start reducing the carbon footprint of shipping here and now while maintaining highest quality technical and commercial operations. The Stena Immortal performed very well running on the biofuel while continuing to deliver according to our customers' needs without any disruption", says Erik Hånell, President and CEO Stena Bulk.

"The industry needs pioneers willing to collaborate, share knowledge and push the development towards more sustainable shipping. We're happy to collaborate with GoodFuels in this test to take on that mission and encourage others to join us. We are of course open and have a willingness to drive and take part of this development together with stakeholders in this industry." Erik Hånell continues.

"We are delighted this test with Stena Bulk was a success and want to thank them for joining us in our mission to develop a carbon-busting solution that is scalable, truly sustainable, technically compliant and, crucially, affordable", Dirk Kronemeijer, CEO, GoodFuels Marine, commenting on the successful trial.

"For the past five years, we have focused on realising the widescale use of sustainable marine biofuel, which has enabled us to continue to develop biofuels as a true solution to the market's problems. Today's announcement marks yet another a crucial move towards offering the shipping industry a credible near-zero carbon alternative to HFO and VLSFO."

Following the successful trial on Stena Immortal, Stena Bulk and GoodFuels Marine will continue working together to gain more experience and scale the usage of Bio Fuel Oil as an alternative to conventional fossil-based fuel.

GoodFuels Bio Fuel Oil is sustainably sourced and completely derived from forest residues and waste oil products. The fuel is also verified by an independent sustainability board of leading academics and NGOs in the transport sectors.

Stena Bulk MR vessel Stena Immortal ran on 100% biofuel during a 10-day sea trial

https://youtu.be/r5ARF2aEDdg

Photos:

1. Stena Immortal: https://news.cision.com/stena-bulk/i/stena-immortal--,c2779265

2. Samples of biofuel: https://news.cision.com/stena-bulk/i/samples-of-biofuel--,c2779268

With offices in seven countries, Stena Bulk is one of the world's leading tanker shipping companies. The company controls a combined fleet of around 115 tankers. Stena Bulk is part of the Stena Sphere, which has more than 20,000 employees and annual sales of 8 billion USD. www.stenabulk.com

