Sizing up Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic: Temperature Detection Screens Penetrate Public Spaces Faster, as Outbreak Prevails - Future Market Insights

Leading market players are channelizing their resources toward Europe for substantial returns.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2020 / The global temperature detection screen market will hit billion-dollar mark in 2021. Market has been witnessing demand upsurge from military and defense sector for applications - reconnaissance, surveillance, and guidance. Rising shift towards improved closed-circuit security along with investment upswing in infrastructural systems for professional surveillance would further provide growth impetus to temperature detection screen market.

Players are significantly investing in contactless temperature detection screens, given their non-contact screening aspect. Although they are able to diagnose coronavirus infection, their non-contact attribute is beneficial in detecting escalated temperature in densely populated public and private spaces. Governments are mandating the adoption of temperature detection screens in various sectors in order to break the trajectory of COVID-19.

"Driven by consistent innovations in infrared (IR) imaging, cost-effective IR imaging equipment and temperature detection screens are finding immense use in security and surveillance purposes in commercial and industrial sectors," says the FMI report.

Temperature Detection Screen Market - Key Takeaways

Contactless temperature detectors will capture greater revenue share as they are relatively cost-effective compared to IR thermal scanning cameras.

Healthcare, and government and law enforcement industries would remain immediate end users of temperature detection screens.

Portable/handheld temperature detection screens are likely to see greater adoption compared to their fixed/mounted counterparts.

Europe remains in the vanguard of temperature detection screen market.

Temperature Detection Screen Market - Key Driving Factors

Integration of automation and intelligent robotics with temperature detector screens is auguring well for market progress.

Rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases is accenting for the need of temperature detector screens.

Increasing need for security and surveillance in private and public areas is broadening the adoption of temperature detector screens.

Temperature Detection Screen Market - Key Constraint

High costs associated with temperature detection screens are hindering their adoption rate.

Anticipated COVID-19 Impact

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has substantially overwhelm the healthcare industry. Majority of healthcare workers have formed high-functioning teams to respond to exponentially rising COVID-19 caseloads. In addition, the pandemic is translating to increased demand for contactless thermal scanners and temperature detectors. The non-contact temperature screening aspect aids to screen patients without causing further contagion.

Competition Landscape

Leading players in temperature detection screen market are FLIR® Systems Inc.; Leonardo S.p.A.; Opgal; Optotherm, Inc.; Thermoteknix Systems LTD.; Fluke Corporation; L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES Inc.; Axis Communications AB; Seek Thermal Inc.; and 3M. Given highly competitive healthcare equipment market, and widening application radar of temperature detection screens, players are investing in product differentiation and capacity expansion to maintain their competitiveness.

More About the Report

The FMI's market research report of 252 pages provides extensive insights on temperature detection screen market. The market is assessed based on product (infrared thermal scanning cameras, and contactless temperature detectors), type (portable/handheld, and fixed/mount), end use (government and law enforcement, military and defense, healthcare, energy and power, transportation and logistics, commercial spaces, and others), and across 6 key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Oceania, and MEA).

