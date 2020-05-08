AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE (CEU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE: Net Asset Value(s) 08-May-2020 / 07:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE DEALING DATE: 07/05/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 200.9629 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10300102 CODE: CEU ISIN: LU1681042609 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CEU Sequence No.: 62500 EQS News ID: 1039461 End of Announcement EQS News Service

May 08, 2020 01:18 ET (05:18 GMT)