

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are likely to open higher on Friday after a statement by the U.S. Treasury Department and Trade Representative's office said that U.S. and Chinese officials have held a phone call late on Thursday on the phase one trade deal signed between the two countries signed earlier this year.



Both sides agreed that 'good progress' is being made to meet the phase one agreement and that they expect to meet the obligations under the deal, it was said as tensions flare up between Washington and Beijing over the origin of the novel coronavirus.



U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Thursday said trade talks are still planned with China, but added there needs to be high quality standards for Chinese labs run by the Communist Party.



Investors look ahead to the release of the U.S. jobs data later today, expected to show a severe impact from the coronavirus pandemic.



Employment is expected to plunge by about 22 million jobs in April, driving the unemployment rate up to 14.0 percent.



The London market is closed today for a public holiday. Asian markets followed Wall Street higher after upbeat corporate earnings took the focus off the newly-released weekly report on U.S. jobless claims.



Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said on Thursday that the worst-case scenario can be avoided and the Fed will do everything it is legally allowed to do.



Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari also said that another Great Depression can be avoided because of aggressive action taken by the central bank.



The dollar eased while oil prices rose after falling overnight. Gold hovered near a two-week high hit in the previous session after the Bank of England kept the door open for more stimulus next month.



U.S. stocks ended firmly in positive territory overnight as optimism about a gradual reopening of businesses and an announcement from biotech company Moderna that it has accelerated plans to develop an experimental vaccine for Covid-19 helped investors shrug off data showing another spike in jobless claims.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9 percent and the S&P 500 gained 1.2 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 1.4 percent to return to positive territory for 2020.



European markets posted solid gains on Thursday after data showed a surprise rise in China's exports in April despite a hit to external demand from the coronavirus pandemic.



The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 1.1 percent. The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both climbed around 1.4 percent while France's CAC 40 index advanced 1.5 percent.



