Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Exklusiv-Interview: Ist das der Beginn einer weiteren großen Erfolgsstory?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 723610 ISIN: DE0007236101 Ticker-Symbol: SIE 
Xetra
07.05.20
17:35 Uhr
84,31 Euro
+1,84
+2,23 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
SIEMENS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIEMENS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
85,9086,2808:46
85,8086,1408:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SIEMENS
SIEMENS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SIEMENS AG84,31+2,23 %