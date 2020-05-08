AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B (500U) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B: Net Asset Value(s) 08-May-2020 / 07:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B DEALING DATE: 07/05/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 52.9694 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 44056431 CODE: 500U ISIN: LU1681049018 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500U Sequence No.: 62515 EQS News ID: 1039491 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 08, 2020 01:19 ET (05:19 GMT)