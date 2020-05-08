On May 11, 2020, the following additionally issued government debt securities will be listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Bond list next to the already listed government debt securities. Additional amount to the listed debt securities: Securities ISIN code LV0000550101 Issuer short name LVG Securities maturity date 20.03.2022 Face value of one security EUR 1 000 Minimum tradable nominal amount EUR 1 000 Number of listed securities 35 000 Order book short name* LVGB000022A Fixed income (coupon) rate (%) 0.000 *fixed income automatch market segment (RSE Bonds Automatch) Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67 212 431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.