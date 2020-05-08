

NECKARSULM (dpa-AFX) - Bechtle AG (BC8G) reported that its first quarter earnings after taxes rose to 36.47 million euros or 0.87 euros per share from 31.68 million euros or 0.75 euros per share last year.



Earnings before taxes or EBT grew 13.4 per cent to 51.1 million euros from the prior year.



Quarterly revenue increased by 9.3 per cent to 1.36 billion euros from last year.



Bechtle confirmed its revenue and earnings growth target of at least 5 per cent, respectively.



Despite the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, Bechtle's medium to long-term outlook remains positive in view of the ongoing digitisation.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken