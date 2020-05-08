

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's external trade figures for March. Exports are forecast to fall 5 percent on month, in contrast to an increase of 1.3 percent in February.



Ahead of the data, the euro held steady against its major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.0843 against the greenback, 115.38 against the yen, 1.0542 against the franc and 0.8746 against the pound at 1:55 am ET.



