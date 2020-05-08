NOTICE, MAY 08, 2020 SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS NEXSTIM PLC: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE The subscription rights of the share issue of Nexstim Plc will be traded as of May 11, 2020. Identifiers of the subscription rights: Trading code: NXTMHU0120 ISIN code: FI4000429204 Orderbook id: 196096 Market Segment: First North Finland Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table Subscription period: May 11, 2020 - May 27, 2020 Trading starts: May 11, 2020 Last trading day: May 20, 2020 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260